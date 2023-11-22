Joel Farabee Game Preview: Flyers vs. Islanders - November 22
The Philadelphia Flyers, with Joel Farabee, take the ice Wednesday versus the New York Islanders at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Farabee are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.
Joel Farabee vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)
Flyers vs Islanders Game Info
Farabee Season Stats Insights
- In 18 games this season, Farabee has averaged 15:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +9.
- Farabee has a goal in seven games this season through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Farabee has a point in 11 of 18 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.
- Farabee has had an assist in a game five times this year over 18 games played, with multiple assists in two games.
- Farabee's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.
- Given his moneyline odds, Farabee has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.
Farabee Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders have given up 55 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's -12 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|18
|Games
|4
|14
|Points
|1
|7
|Goals
|1
|7
|Assists
|0
