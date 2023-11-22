The Philadelphia Flyers, with Joel Farabee, take the ice Wednesday versus the New York Islanders at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Farabee are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Joel Farabee vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Flyers vs Islanders Game Info

Farabee Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Farabee has averaged 15:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +9.

Farabee has a goal in seven games this season through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Farabee has a point in 11 of 18 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Farabee has had an assist in a game five times this year over 18 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Farabee's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Farabee has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Farabee Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 55 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 18 Games 4 14 Points 1 7 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

