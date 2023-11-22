Will John-Jason Peterka Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 22?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres go head to head against the Washington Capitals. Is John-Jason Peterka going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will John-Jason Peterka score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Peterka stats and insights
- In seven of 18 games this season, Peterka has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Capitals.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 16.3% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 40 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Peterka recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|14:35
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|17:23
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|18:19
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:47
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|15:47
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:25
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|1
|1
|18:24
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|15:15
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|15:02
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|14:39
|Home
|W 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.