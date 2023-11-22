The Buffalo Sabres, including John-Jason Peterka, will be in action Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Washington Capitals. Prop bets for Peterka are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

John-Jason Peterka vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Peterka Season Stats Insights

Peterka's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:12 per game on the ice, is +4.

In seven of 18 games this year, Peterka has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 11 of 18 games this season, Peterka has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Peterka has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

Peterka's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Peterka has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Peterka Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 40 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 18 Games 3 14 Points 1 7 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

