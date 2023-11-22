Will John Marino Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 22?
Can we anticipate John Marino scoring a goal when the New Jersey Devils clash with the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Will John Marino score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Marino stats and insights
- In one of 16 games this season, Marino scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored against the Red Wings this season in one game (zero shots).
- Marino has zero points on the power play.
- Marino averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have given up 57 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Marino recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|22:52
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:27
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|20:25
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|21:27
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|21:59
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|21:29
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|21:52
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/2/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|23:39
|Home
|W 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|20:41
|Home
|W 5-4
Devils vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
