Can we anticipate John Marino scoring a goal when the New Jersey Devils clash with the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will John Marino score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Marino stats and insights

In one of 16 games this season, Marino scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Red Wings this season in one game (zero shots).

Marino has zero points on the power play.

Marino averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have given up 57 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Marino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:52 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:27 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:25 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:27 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 21:59 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 21:29 Away W 4-2 11/3/2023 Blues 1 0 1 21:52 Away L 4-1 11/2/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:47 Away W 5-3 10/29/2023 Wild 1 0 1 23:39 Home W 4-3 10/27/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 20:41 Home W 5-4

Devils vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

