On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames clash with the Nashville Predators. Is Jonathan Huberdeau going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jonathan Huberdeau score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Huberdeau stats and insights

  • Huberdeau has scored in four of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Predators this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Huberdeau has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
  • Huberdeau averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.8%.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have given up 57 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Huberdeau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 20:23 Away W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:54 Home L 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 16:20 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:57 Away W 2-1
11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:28 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:07 Away L 5-4 SO
11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:24 Home W 4-2
11/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:34 Away W 6-3
11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:02 Home L 4-3
10/29/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 16:01 Away L 5-2

Flames vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

