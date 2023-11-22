The Calgary Flames, Jonathan Huberdeau included, will play the Nashville Predators on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Huberdeau's props versus the Predators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jonathan Huberdeau vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Huberdeau Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Huberdeau has averaged 17:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -11.

Huberdeau has a goal in four of 18 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In nine of 18 games this season, Huberdeau has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Huberdeau has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

Huberdeau has an implied probability of 55.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Huberdeau having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Huberdeau Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 57 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 18 Games 4 12 Points 1 4 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

