Will Jordan Greenway Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 22?
The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest versus the Washington Capitals is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jordan Greenway score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Jordan Greenway score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Greenway stats and insights
- In two of 18 games this season, Greenway has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
- Greenway has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.
Capitals defensive stats
- On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 40 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Greenway recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|22:31
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|17:55
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:15
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|15:36
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Home
|W 4-0
Sabres vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
