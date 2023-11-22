The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest versus the Washington Capitals is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jordan Greenway score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jordan Greenway score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Greenway stats and insights

In two of 18 games this season, Greenway has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

Greenway has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 40 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Greenway recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:24 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:31 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:31 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:19 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 17:55 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:15 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:36 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:09 Home W 4-0

Sabres vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

