Will Kevin Bahl Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 22?
When the New Jersey Devils take on the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Kevin Bahl find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kevin Bahl score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Bahl stats and insights
- Bahl is yet to score through 16 games this season.
- In one game versus the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Bahl has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 57 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bahl recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:11
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:30
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:18
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:10
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/2/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:45
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|20:52
|Home
|W 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:04
|Home
|W 5-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Devils vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.