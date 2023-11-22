Kevin Durant plus his Phoenix Suns teammates hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 120-107 win over the Trail Blazers, Durant tallied 31 points and nine assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Durant's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 30.5 (-112)

Over 30.5 (-112) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+100)

Over 7.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-112)

Over 5.5 (-112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+120)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Warriors allowed 117.1 points per contest last season, 21st in the league.

Allowing 43.3 rebounds per game last season, the Warriors were 15th in the league in that category.

The Warriors gave up 25.7 assists per contest last season (15th in the league).

The Warriors allowed 12.9 made 3-pointers per game last season, 23rd in the league in that category.

Kevin Durant vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/24/2023 37 18 11 3 1 1 0

