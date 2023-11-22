In the upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Kevin Labanc to score a goal for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Kevin Labanc score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Labanc stats and insights

Labanc is yet to score through 13 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Kraken.

Labanc has picked up one assist on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 70 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Labanc recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:26 Away L 3-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:48 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:43 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 16:07 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:46 Home L 10-1 10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:18 Away L 3-1 10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 3-0 10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:45 Away L 6-0

Sharks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

