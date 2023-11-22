The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest against the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Kyle Burroughs find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kyle Burroughs score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Burroughs stats and insights

Burroughs is yet to score through 17 games this season.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

Burroughs has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Burroughs recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:46 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:46 Home W 5-1 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:18 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:43 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:08 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:31 Home L 10-2 11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:22 Home L 10-1 10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:46 Away L 3-1 10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:56 Away L 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.