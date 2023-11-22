The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest against the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Kyle Burroughs find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Kyle Burroughs score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Burroughs stats and insights

  • Burroughs is yet to score through 17 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
  • Burroughs has no points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Burroughs recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:46 Away L 3-1
11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:46 Home W 5-1
11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:18 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 5-0
11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:43 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:08 Home W 2-1
11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:31 Home L 10-2
11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:22 Home L 10-1
10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:46 Away L 3-1
10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:56 Away L 3-0

Sharks vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

