When the New York Islanders take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Kyle Palmieri find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Kyle Palmieri score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Palmieri stats and insights

In four of 17 games this season, Palmieri has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Flyers.

He has two goals on the power play, and also three assists.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 9.5% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 52 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Palmieri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:00 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 20:59 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:25 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:26 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:44 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:28 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:29 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 17:17 Away W 3-0 10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:35 Home L 4-3 OT

Islanders vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

