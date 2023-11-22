Kyle Palmieri will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his New York Islanders meet the Philadelphia Flyers at UBS Arena. Thinking about a wager on Palmieri? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Islanders vs Flyers Game Info

Palmieri Season Stats Insights

Palmieri's plus-minus this season, in 17:46 per game on the ice, is -4.

Palmieri has a goal in four of 17 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In nine of 17 games this year, Palmieri has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Palmieri has an assist in five of 17 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Palmieri's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he hits the over.

There is a 33.9% chance of Palmieri having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers are allowing 52 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 17 Games 4 10 Points 1 4 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

