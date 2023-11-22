Kyle Palmieri Game Preview: Islanders vs. Flyers - November 22
Kyle Palmieri will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his New York Islanders meet the Philadelphia Flyers at UBS Arena. Thinking about a wager on Palmieri? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Kyle Palmieri vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)
Palmieri Season Stats Insights
- Palmieri's plus-minus this season, in 17:46 per game on the ice, is -4.
- Palmieri has a goal in four of 17 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- In nine of 17 games this year, Palmieri has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- Palmieri has an assist in five of 17 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Palmieri's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he hits the over.
- There is a 33.9% chance of Palmieri having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Palmieri Stats vs. the Flyers
- On the defensive side, the Flyers are allowing 52 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- The team's +8 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Philadelphia
|17
|Games
|4
|10
|Points
|1
|4
|Goals
|1
|6
|Assists
|0
