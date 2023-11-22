Will Leon Draisaitl Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 22?
In the upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Leon Draisaitl to light the lamp for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Leon Draisaitl score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)
Draisaitl stats and insights
- Draisaitl has scored in five of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- Draisaitl averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.9%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 54 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.9 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.
Draisaitl recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|25:17
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|23:15
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|22:58
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|4
|1
|3
|18:59
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:52
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|23:36
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/6/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|15:41
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:01
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|25:58
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|24:55
|Home
|W 5-2
Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
