In the upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Leon Draisaitl to light the lamp for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Leon Draisaitl score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Draisaitl stats and insights

Draisaitl has scored in five of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.

He has three goals on the power play, and also five assists.

Draisaitl averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.9%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 54 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.9 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Draisaitl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 25:17 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 23:15 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 22:58 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 4 1 3 18:59 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:52 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 23:36 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 15:41 Away L 6-2 11/4/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:01 Home L 5-2 11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 25:58 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Flames 2 0 2 24:55 Home W 5-2

Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

