Leon Draisaitl will be in action when the Edmonton Oilers and Carolina Hurricanes play on Wednesday at PNC Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Draisaitl's props versus the Hurricanes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Leon Draisaitl vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Draisaitl Season Stats Insights

Draisaitl has averaged 22:07 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Draisaitl has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 17 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 11 of 17 games this year, Draisaitl has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Draisaitl has an assist in nine of 17 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

The implied probability is 38.5% that Draisaitl hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 54.1% of Draisaitl going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Draisaitl Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 54 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 17 Games 2 22 Points 3 6 Goals 1 16 Assists 2

