Will Lukas Reichel Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 22?
Can we anticipate Lukas Reichel lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Reichel stats and insights
- In one of 16 games this season, Reichel scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Reichel's shooting percentage is 3.3%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have given up 69 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Reichel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:10
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:28
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|18:28
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|15:54
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|13:54
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Away
|L 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Home
|L 3-0
Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH
