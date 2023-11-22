The New Jersey Devils, with Luke Hughes, will be on the ice Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Detroit Red Wings. Does a wager on Hughes interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Luke Hughes vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Hughes has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 19:19 on the ice per game.

In one of 16 games this year, Hughes has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Hughes has a point in seven of 16 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Hughes has an assist in six of 16 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Hughes hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Hughes has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 57 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 16 Games 1 10 Points 0 1 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

