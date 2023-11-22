Will Luke Kunin Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 22?
When the San Jose Sharks take on the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Luke Kunin score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Kunin stats and insights
- Kunin has scored in four of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Kraken.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.
Kraken defensive stats
- On defense, the Kraken are allowing 70 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Kunin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|11:52
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|18:12
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|15:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|10:56
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Home
|L 10-2
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|14:53
|Home
|L 10-1
|10/29/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|17:42
|Away
|L 3-1
Sharks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
