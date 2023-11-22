When the San Jose Sharks take on the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Luke Kunin score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kunin stats and insights

  • Kunin has scored in four of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Kraken.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kraken are allowing 70 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kunin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:44 Away L 3-1
11/16/2023 Blues 2 1 1 11:52 Home W 5-1
11/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 18:12 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 15:39 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:14 Away L 5-0
11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:45 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 10:56 Home W 2-1
11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:46 Home L 10-2
11/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 14:53 Home L 10-1
10/29/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:42 Away L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.