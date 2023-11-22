Luke Kunin and the San Jose Sharks will be in action on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Seattle Kraken. Looking to bet on Kunin's props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.

Luke Kunin vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +170)

0.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Kunin Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Kunin has a plus-minus of -8, while averaging 15:24 on the ice per game.

Kunin has a goal in four of 18 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In five of 18 games this season, Kunin has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Kunin has an assist in two of 18 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Kunin's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 37% that he hits the over.

Kunin has an implied probability of 24.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kunin Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 70 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 18 Games 1 6 Points 0 4 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.