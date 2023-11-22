The Calgary Flames, with MacKenzie Weegar, will be in action Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Nashville Predators. Thinking about a bet on Weegar in the Flames-Predators matchup? Use our stats and information below.

MacKenzie Weegar vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Weegar Season Stats Insights

Weegar's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:54 per game on the ice, is +1.

Weegar has a goal in four games this year through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Weegar has a point in seven of 18 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In four of 18 games this season, Weegar has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Weegar goes over his points prop total is 40%, based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Weegar having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Weegar Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 18 Games 4 9 Points 0 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

