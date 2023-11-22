Malik Beasley and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks will be facing off versus the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Beasley put up 16 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 142-129 win against the Wizards.

In this piece we'll examine Beasley's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-125)

Over 8.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+112)

Over 3.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+132)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Celtics gave up 111.4 points per game last year, fourth in the league.

The Celtics conceded 44 rebounds on average last season, 18th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Celtics were second in the league defensively last year, conceding 23.1 per contest.

The Celtics gave up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game last year, fifth in the league in that category.

