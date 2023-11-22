Will Mario Ferraro Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 22?
On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks go head to head against the Seattle Kraken. Is Mario Ferraro going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Mario Ferraro score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Ferraro stats and insights
- Ferraro is yet to score through 18 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.
- Ferraro has zero points on the power play.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have given up 70 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Ferraro recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|21:47
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|22:52
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:43
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|24:19
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:55
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:30
|Home
|L 10-2
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:59
|Home
|L 10-1
|10/29/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|21:02
|Away
|L 3-1
Sharks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
