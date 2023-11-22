A pair of streaking squads meet when the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) visit the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Boilermakers are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Eagles, winners of five in a row.

Marquette vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles have shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 13.3 percentage points higher than the 35.1% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.

Marquette is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 35.1% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 222nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Boilermakers sit at 196th.

The Golden Eagles' 80.4 points per game are 19.8 more points than the 60.6 the Boilermakers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 60.6 points, Marquette is 5-0.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Marquette scored 83.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 79.7.

The Golden Eagles gave up fewer points at home (71.1 per game) than on the road (73.7) last season.

At home, Marquette knocked down 8.9 treys per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (8.8). Marquette's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than on the road (34.8%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule