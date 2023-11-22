A pair of streaking squads meet when the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) visit the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Boilermakers are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Eagles, winners of five in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marquette vs. Purdue Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles have shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 13.3 percentage points higher than the 35.1% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.
  • Marquette is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 35.1% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 222nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Boilermakers sit at 196th.
  • The Golden Eagles' 80.4 points per game are 19.8 more points than the 60.6 the Boilermakers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 60.6 points, Marquette is 5-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Marquette scored 83.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 79.7.
  • The Golden Eagles gave up fewer points at home (71.1 per game) than on the road (73.7) last season.
  • At home, Marquette knocked down 8.9 treys per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (8.8). Marquette's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than on the road (34.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Illinois W 71-64 State Farm Center
11/20/2023 UCLA W 71-69 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Kansas W 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Purdue - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Southern - Fiserv Forum
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.