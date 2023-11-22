The Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) meet the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This contest will begin at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Marquette vs. Purdue Game Information

Marquette Players to Watch

  • Oso Ighodaro: 14.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Tyler Kolek: 11.8 PTS, 5 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Kam Jones: 16 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Chase Ross: 8.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • David Joplin: 8.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Purdue Players to Watch

Marquette vs. Purdue Stat Comparison

Marquette Rank Marquette AVG Purdue AVG Purdue Rank
96th 80.4 Points Scored 82.4 66th
98th 65.4 Points Allowed 60.6 33rd
222nd 32.6 Rebounds 39.2 42nd
276th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 9.2 196th
73rd 8.8 3pt Made 7.8 139th
108th 14.8 Assists 17.2 45th
31st 8.8 Turnovers 12.2 186th

