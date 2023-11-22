In the upcoming contest against the Nashville Predators, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Martin Pospisil to light the lamp for the Calgary Flames? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Martin Pospisil score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Pospisil stats and insights

Pospisil has scored in three of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Predators this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.

Pospisil has zero points on the power play.

He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 13.0% of them.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

