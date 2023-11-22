Mathew Barzal will be among those in action Wednesday when his New York Islanders meet the Philadelphia Flyers at UBS Arena. Prop bets for Barzal in that upcoming Islanders-Flyers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mathew Barzal vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Islanders vs Flyers Game Info

Barzal Season Stats Insights

Barzal's plus-minus this season, in 19:18 per game on the ice, is -2.

Barzal has a goal in four of 17 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 12 of 17 games this season, Barzal has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In nine of 17 games this season, Barzal has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 64.5% that Barzal hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 48.8% chance of Barzal having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Barzal Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers are allowing 52 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +8.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 17 Games 4 15 Points 2 4 Goals 1 11 Assists 1

