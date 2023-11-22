On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers clash with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Mattias Ekholm going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Mattias Ekholm score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekholm stats and insights

  • Ekholm has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
  • Ekholm's shooting percentage is 2.9%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 54 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.9 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Ekholm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:37 Away L 5-3
11/18/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 20:12 Away L 6-4
11/15/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 22:37 Home W 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:19 Home W 4-1
11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:01 Away W 4-1
11/9/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 23:02 Away L 3-2
11/6/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 21:47 Away L 6-2
11/4/2023 Predators 1 0 1 20:28 Home L 5-2
11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:47 Home L 4-3
10/29/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:22 Home W 5-2

Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

