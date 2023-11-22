Will Mattias Ekholm Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 22?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers clash with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Mattias Ekholm going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Mattias Ekholm score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Ekholm stats and insights
- Ekholm has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- Ekholm's shooting percentage is 2.9%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 54 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.9 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.
Ekholm recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:37
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|20:12
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|22:37
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:19
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:01
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|23:02
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/6/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|21:47
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|20:28
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:47
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:22
|Home
|W 5-2
Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
