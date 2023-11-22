Will Mattias Samuelsson Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 22?
Should you bet on Mattias Samuelsson to score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres and the Washington Capitals face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Samuelsson stats and insights
- Samuelsson has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Capitals.
- Samuelsson has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.
Capitals defensive stats
- On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 40 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Samuelsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:12
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|23:28
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|24:36
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:42
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|2:30
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|26:07
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:41
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/27/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|23:55
|Away
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|22:35
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/23/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:19
|Home
|L 3-1
Sabres vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT
