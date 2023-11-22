Should you bet on Mattias Samuelsson to score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres and the Washington Capitals face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Samuelsson stats and insights

  • Samuelsson has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Capitals.
  • Samuelsson has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

  • On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 40 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Samuelsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:12 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 23:28 Away L 3-2
11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 24:36 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:42 Away L 4-0
11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 2:30 Home L 5-1
11/1/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 26:07 Away W 5-2
10/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:41 Home W 4-0
10/27/2023 Devils 1 0 1 23:55 Away L 5-4
10/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:35 Away W 6-4
10/23/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:19 Home L 3-1

Sabres vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

