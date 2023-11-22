Should you bet on Max Willman to score a goal when the New Jersey Devils and the Detroit Red Wings face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Max Willman score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Willman 2022-23 stats and insights

Willman did not score in nine games last season.

Willman produced no points on the power play last season.

Red Wings 2022-23 defensive stats

The Red Wings ranked 22nd in goals against, conceding 275 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.

The Red Wings shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 22.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

