Will Michael McLeod Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 22?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils go head to head against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Michael McLeod going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Michael McLeod score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
McLeod stats and insights
- McLeod has scored in three of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- McLeod has zero points on the power play.
- McLeod's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have conceded 57 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 15.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
McLeod recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:55
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:36
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:27
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|16:06
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|16:07
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|17:34
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:26
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/2/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|14:20
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:51
|Home
|W 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|13:40
|Home
|W 5-4
Devils vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
