When the Calgary Flames play the Nashville Predators on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Mikael Backlund find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Mikael Backlund score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Backlund stats and insights

Backlund has scored in one of 18 games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

He has taken six shots in one game versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.

Backlund has no points on the power play.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 4.0% of them.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Backlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:54 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:38 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 19:14 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:20 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:35 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:06 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:32 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 2 2 0 17:46 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:59 Away L 5-2

Flames vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

