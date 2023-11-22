Will Mikael Backlund Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 22?
When the Calgary Flames play the Nashville Predators on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Mikael Backlund find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Mikael Backlund score a goal against the Predators?
Backlund stats and insights
- Backlund has scored in one of 18 games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.
- He has taken six shots in one game versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.
- Backlund has no points on the power play.
- He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 4.0% of them.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Backlund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|21:54
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:38
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|19:14
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:35
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|20:06
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:32
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|2
|2
|0
|17:46
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:59
|Away
|L 5-2
Flames vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
