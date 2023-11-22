Mikael Backlund and the Calgary Flames will face the Nashville Predators at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Looking to bet on Backlund's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Mikael Backlund vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Backlund Season Stats Insights

Backlund's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:16 per game on the ice, is +3.

Backlund has a goal in one of 18 games played this season, and had multiple goals in that game.

In seven of 18 games this season, Backlund has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Backlund has an assist in six of 18 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Backlund's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he hits the over.

Backlund has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Backlund Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 18 Games 4 8 Points 3 2 Goals 1 6 Assists 2

