Mikael Granlund will be on the ice when the San Jose Sharks and Seattle Kraken meet on Wednesday at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Granlund against the Kraken, we have lots of info to help.

Mikael Granlund vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Granlund Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Granlund has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 19:52 on the ice per game.

Through 11 games this season, Granlund has yet to score a goal.

Granlund has recorded a point in a game three times this season out of 11 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Granlund has an assist in three of 11 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Granlund's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.6% based on the odds.

Granlund has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Granlund Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 11 Games 1 4 Points 0 0 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

