When the San Jose Sharks play the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Mike Hoffman find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Mike Hoffman score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Hoffman stats and insights

In two of 17 games this season, Hoffman has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

Hoffman has no points on the power play.

Hoffman averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 70 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Hoffman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:56 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 2 2 0 14:11 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:29 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:20 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:24 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:40 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:13 Home L 10-2 10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:05 Away L 3-1 10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:07 Away L 3-0

Sharks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

