The Montana State Bobcats (2-2) battle the UC Riverside Highlanders (2-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Montana State vs. UC Riverside Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Montana State Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Bobcats had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Highlanders' opponents made.
  • In games Montana State shot higher than 45.5% from the field, it went 15-2 overall.
  • The Bobcats were the 294th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Highlanders finished 117th.
  • Last year, the Bobcats put up only 4.7 more points per game (73.9) than the Highlanders gave up (69.2).
  • Montana State had a 16-2 record last season when scoring more than 69.2 points.

UC Riverside Stats Insights

  • The Highlanders' 35.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.3 percentage points lower than the Bobcats have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
  • The Bobcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders rank 126th.
  • The Highlanders score an average of 64 points per game, only two more points than the 62 the Bobcats give up.
  • When UC Riverside gives up fewer than 71.8 points, it is 2-0.

Montana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Montana State put up 82.2 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 69.1 points per contest.
  • The Bobcats gave up 63.2 points per game last year at home, which was 4.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (67.7).
  • When playing at home, Montana State drained 2.7 more treys per game (7.8) than on the road (5.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.6%) compared to when playing on the road (30.9%).

UC Riverside Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UC Riverside put up 75.7 points per game last season, 6.6 more than it averaged away (69.1).
  • The Highlanders allowed fewer points at home (65.9 per game) than on the road (72.3) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, UC Riverside drained fewer trifectas away (7.3 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.5%) than at home (37.5%) too.

Montana State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ Seattle U L 71-68 Redhawk Center
11/16/2023 @ Cal W 63-60 Haas Pavilion
11/20/2023 Green Bay L 54-53 Worthington Arena
11/22/2023 UC Riverside - Worthington Arena
11/26/2023 Long Beach State - Worthington Arena
11/30/2023 Rocky Mountain - Worthington Arena

UC Riverside Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 @ Portland L 76-65 Chiles Center
11/17/2023 @ North Carolina L 77-52 Dean Smith Center
11/21/2023 Green Bay W 74-68 Worthington Arena
11/22/2023 @ Montana State - Worthington Arena
11/26/2023 Bethesda (CA) - UCR Student Recreation Center
11/30/2023 @ UCLA - Pauley Pavilion

