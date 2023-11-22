How to Watch Montana State vs. UC Riverside on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Montana State Bobcats (2-2) battle the UC Riverside Highlanders (2-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Montana State vs. UC Riverside Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Montana State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bobcats had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Highlanders' opponents made.
- In games Montana State shot higher than 45.5% from the field, it went 15-2 overall.
- The Bobcats were the 294th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Highlanders finished 117th.
- Last year, the Bobcats put up only 4.7 more points per game (73.9) than the Highlanders gave up (69.2).
- Montana State had a 16-2 record last season when scoring more than 69.2 points.
UC Riverside Stats Insights
- The Highlanders' 35.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.3 percentage points lower than the Bobcats have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- The Bobcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders rank 126th.
- The Highlanders score an average of 64 points per game, only two more points than the 62 the Bobcats give up.
- When UC Riverside gives up fewer than 71.8 points, it is 2-0.
Montana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Montana State put up 82.2 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 69.1 points per contest.
- The Bobcats gave up 63.2 points per game last year at home, which was 4.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (67.7).
- When playing at home, Montana State drained 2.7 more treys per game (7.8) than on the road (5.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.6%) compared to when playing on the road (30.9%).
UC Riverside Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UC Riverside put up 75.7 points per game last season, 6.6 more than it averaged away (69.1).
- The Highlanders allowed fewer points at home (65.9 per game) than on the road (72.3) last season.
- Beyond the arc, UC Riverside drained fewer trifectas away (7.3 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.5%) than at home (37.5%) too.
Montana State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Seattle U
|L 71-68
|Redhawk Center
|11/16/2023
|@ Cal
|W 63-60
|Haas Pavilion
|11/20/2023
|Green Bay
|L 54-53
|Worthington Arena
|11/22/2023
|UC Riverside
|-
|Worthington Arena
|11/26/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Worthington Arena
|11/30/2023
|Rocky Mountain
|-
|Worthington Arena
UC Riverside Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Portland
|L 76-65
|Chiles Center
|11/17/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 77-52
|Dean Smith Center
|11/21/2023
|Green Bay
|W 74-68
|Worthington Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Montana State
|-
|Worthington Arena
|11/26/2023
|Bethesda (CA)
|-
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|11/30/2023
|@ UCLA
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
