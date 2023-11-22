The Montana State Bobcats (2-2) battle the UC Riverside Highlanders (2-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Montana State vs. UC Riverside Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana

Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Montana State Stats Insights

Last season, the Bobcats had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Highlanders' opponents made.

In games Montana State shot higher than 45.5% from the field, it went 15-2 overall.

The Bobcats were the 294th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Highlanders finished 117th.

Last year, the Bobcats put up only 4.7 more points per game (73.9) than the Highlanders gave up (69.2).

Montana State had a 16-2 record last season when scoring more than 69.2 points.

UC Riverside Stats Insights

The Highlanders' 35.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.3 percentage points lower than the Bobcats have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

The Bobcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders rank 126th.

The Highlanders score an average of 64 points per game, only two more points than the 62 the Bobcats give up.

When UC Riverside gives up fewer than 71.8 points, it is 2-0.

Montana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Montana State put up 82.2 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 69.1 points per contest.

The Bobcats gave up 63.2 points per game last year at home, which was 4.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (67.7).

When playing at home, Montana State drained 2.7 more treys per game (7.8) than on the road (5.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.6%) compared to when playing on the road (30.9%).

UC Riverside Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UC Riverside put up 75.7 points per game last season, 6.6 more than it averaged away (69.1).

The Highlanders allowed fewer points at home (65.9 per game) than on the road (72.3) last season.

Beyond the arc, UC Riverside drained fewer trifectas away (7.3 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.5%) than at home (37.5%) too.

Montana State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/11/2023 @ Seattle U L 71-68 Redhawk Center 11/16/2023 @ Cal W 63-60 Haas Pavilion 11/20/2023 Green Bay L 54-53 Worthington Arena 11/22/2023 UC Riverside - Worthington Arena 11/26/2023 Long Beach State - Worthington Arena 11/30/2023 Rocky Mountain - Worthington Arena

UC Riverside Upcoming Schedule