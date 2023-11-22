Montana State vs. UC Riverside: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
The UC Riverside Highlanders (2-3) face the Montana State Bobcats (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Worthington Arena. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Montana State vs. UC Riverside matchup in this article.
Montana State vs. UC Riverside Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Montana State vs. UC Riverside Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Montana State Moneyline
|UC Riverside Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Montana State (-3.5)
|129.5
|-175
|+145
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Montana State (-3.5)
|129.5
|-170
|+138
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Montana State vs. UC Riverside Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Montana State covered 19 times in 32 games with a spread last season.
- A total of 15 Bobcats games last season went over the point total.
- UC Riverside won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- The Highlanders and their opponents combined to go over the point total 17 out of 30 times last year.
UC Riverside Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- UC Riverside ranks 99th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+100000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less positive, ranking the team 275th, a difference of 176 spots.
- The implied probability of UC Riverside winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.