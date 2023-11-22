The UC Riverside Highlanders (2-3) face the Montana State Bobcats (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Worthington Arena. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Montana State vs. UC Riverside matchup in this article.

Montana State vs. UC Riverside Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Montana State vs. UC Riverside Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Montana State Moneyline UC Riverside Moneyline
BetMGM Montana State (-3.5) 129.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Montana State (-3.5) 129.5 -170 +138 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Montana State vs. UC Riverside Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Montana State covered 19 times in 32 games with a spread last season.
  • A total of 15 Bobcats games last season went over the point total.
  • UC Riverside won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
  • The Highlanders and their opponents combined to go over the point total 17 out of 30 times last year.

UC Riverside Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +100000
  • UC Riverside ranks 99th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+100000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less positive, ranking the team 275th, a difference of 176 spots.
  • The implied probability of UC Riverside winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.

