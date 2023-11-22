Wednesday's contest at Worthington Arena has the Montana State Bobcats (2-2) matching up with the UC Riverside Highlanders (2-3) at 9:00 PM (on November 22). Our computer prediction projects a 68-62 victory for Montana State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Montana State is projected to cover the point spread (3.5) versus UC Riverside. The two sides are expected to exceed the 129.5 over/under.

Montana State vs. UC Riverside Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Bozeman, Montana

Bozeman, Montana Venue: Worthington Arena

Worthington Arena Line: Montana State -3.5

Montana State -3.5 Point Total: 129.5

129.5 Moneyline (To Win): Montana State -175, UC Riverside +145

Montana State vs. UC Riverside Score Prediction

Prediction: Montana State 68, UC Riverside 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Montana State vs. UC Riverside

Pick ATS: Montana State (-3.5)



Montana State (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (129.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Montana State Performance Insights

On offense, Montana State was the 124th-ranked team in the country (73.9 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 79th (66.9 points allowed per game).

Last year, the Bobcats were 294th in the nation in rebounds (29.7 per game) and 17th-best in rebounds conceded (27.6).

Last season Montana State was ranked 221st in the nation in assists with 12.5 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Bobcats were 299th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (6.2) last year. They were 209th in 3-point percentage at 33.6%.

Montana State gave up 6.3 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.9% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 64th and 194th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last year, the Bobcats took 34.2% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 65.8% from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.6% of the Bobcats' baskets were 3-pointers, and 75.4% were 2-pointers.

UC Riverside Performance Insights

The Highlanders put up 64.0 points per game (330th in college basketball) while giving up 74.4 per outing (254th in college basketball). They have a -52 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.4 points per game.

UC Riverside pulls down 31.4 rebounds per game (268th in college basketball) while conceding 34.2 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.8 boards per game.

UC Riverside knocks down 9.0 three-pointers per game (64th in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 30.0% from deep (253rd in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 41.9%.

UC Riverside wins the turnover battle by 4.6 per game, committing 7.8 (eighth in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.4.

