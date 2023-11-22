The Montana State Bobcats (1-0) will face the UC Riverside Highlanders (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Montana State vs. UC Riverside Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Montana State Top Players (2022-23)

Raequan Battle: 17.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Darius Brown II: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Jubrile Belo: 12.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Great Osobor: 10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Robert Ford III: 4.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UC Riverside Top Players (2022-23)

Flynn Cameron: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Zyon Pullin: 18.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Lachlan Olbrich: 11.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Jamal Hartwell II: 8.4 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Kyle Owens: 10.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Montana State vs. UC Riverside Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Montana State Rank Montana State AVG UC Riverside AVG UC Riverside Rank 124th 73.9 Points Scored 72.4 160th 79th 66.9 Points Allowed 69.2 149th 294th 29.7 Rebounds 32.6 117th 292nd 7.1 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 299th 6.2 3pt Made 8.4 66th 221st 12.5 Assists 13.1 169th 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 11.7 160th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.