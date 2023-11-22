Montana State vs. UC Riverside November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Montana State Bobcats (1-0) will face the UC Riverside Highlanders (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Montana State vs. UC Riverside Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Montana State Top Players (2022-23)
- Raequan Battle: 17.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Darius Brown II: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jubrile Belo: 12.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Great Osobor: 10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Robert Ford III: 4.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
UC Riverside Top Players (2022-23)
- Flynn Cameron: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zyon Pullin: 18.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lachlan Olbrich: 11.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jamal Hartwell II: 8.4 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kyle Owens: 10.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Montana State vs. UC Riverside Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Montana State Rank
|Montana State AVG
|UC Riverside AVG
|UC Riverside Rank
|124th
|73.9
|Points Scored
|72.4
|160th
|79th
|66.9
|Points Allowed
|69.2
|149th
|294th
|29.7
|Rebounds
|32.6
|117th
|292nd
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|8.4
|66th
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
