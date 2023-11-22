The Montana State Bobcats (2-2) face the UC Riverside Highlanders (2-3) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 128.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Montana State vs. UC Riverside Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bozeman, Montana

Bozeman, Montana Venue: Worthington Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Montana State -4.5 128.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Montana State vs UC Riverside Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, the Bobcats were 19-13-0 last year.

Montana State had a record of 17-3 when it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter last year (85%).

The Bobcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this matchup.

UC Riverside covered 16 times in 30 games with a spread last season.

The Highlanders were 2-4 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +150 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UC Riverside has a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Montana State vs. UC Riverside Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 128.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 128.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Montana State 24 75% 73.9 146.3 66.9 136.1 138.1 UC Riverside 25 83.3% 72.4 146.3 69.2 136.1 135.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Montana State vs UC Riverside Insights & Trends

Last year, the 73.9 points per game the Bobcats averaged were only 4.7 more points than the Highlanders allowed (69.2).

Montana State had a 14-2 record against the spread and a 16-2 record overall last season when scoring more than 69.2 points.

The Highlanders put up 5.5 more points per game last year (72.4) than the Bobcats gave up (66.9).

UC Riverside went 13-5 against the spread and 19-2 overall when it scored more than 66.9 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Montana State vs. UC Riverside Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Montana State 19-13-0 11-8 15-17-0 UC Riverside 16-14-0 2-4 17-13-0

Montana State vs. UC Riverside Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Montana State UC Riverside 12-1 Home Record 9-4 10-5 Away Record 9-7 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 10-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-8-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.7 69.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.