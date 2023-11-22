Should you bet on Nathan Bastian to find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils and the Detroit Red Wings meet up on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bastian stats and insights

Bastian has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Bastian has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 4.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 57 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 15.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bastian recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:07 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 6:59 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:48 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:20 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:07 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:52 Away W 4-2 11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:02 Away L 4-1 11/2/2023 Wild 1 0 1 8:24 Away W 5-3 10/29/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:05 Home W 4-3 10/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:01 Home W 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.