The Calgary Flames, including Nazem Kadri, will be on the ice Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Nashville Predators. Looking to wager on Kadri's props versus the Predators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Nazem Kadri vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Kadri Season Stats Insights

Kadri's plus-minus this season, in 18:07 per game on the ice, is -8.

Kadri has a goal in three of 18 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In nine of 18 games this year, Kadri has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Kadri has had an assist in a game seven times this season over 18 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Kadri's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kadri going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Kadri Stats vs. the Predators

On defense, the Predators are allowing 57 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 18 Games 4 12 Points 2 3 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

