Will Nick DeSimone score a goal when the Calgary Flames square off against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Nick DeSimone score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

DeSimone stats and insights

DeSimone is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.

DeSimone has no points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 57 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

