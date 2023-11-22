The Chicago Blackhawks, Nick Foligno included, will face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Foligno are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Nick Foligno vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Foligno Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Foligno has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 17:21 on the ice per game.

Foligno has a goal in two of 16 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Foligno has a point in six of 16 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Foligno has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 16 games played, including multiple assists once.

Foligno's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 32.3% chance of Foligno having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Foligno Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 69 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-18) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 16 Games 2 9 Points 0 2 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

