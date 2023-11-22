Can we count on Nick Seeler scoring a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers face off with the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nick Seeler score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Seeler stats and insights

Seeler is yet to score through 18 games this season.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

Seeler has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 55 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Seeler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:38 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 19:52 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 17:10 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 1 0 1 19:16 Away W 4-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:21 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:14 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:48 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:12 Away W 5-1 11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:27 Home L 5-2 10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:09 Home L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.