The Calgary Flames' upcoming game versus the Nashville Predators is slated for Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Nikita Zadorov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nikita Zadorov score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zadorov stats and insights

Zadorov has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Zadorov has zero points on the power play.

Zadorov's shooting percentage is 3.7%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 57 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zadorov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:24 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:26 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:41 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 20:30 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:33 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:26 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 17:15 Away W 6-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:25 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:19 Home L 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.