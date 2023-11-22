The Calgary Flames' upcoming game versus the Nashville Predators is slated for Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Nikita Zadorov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Nikita Zadorov score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Zadorov stats and insights

  • Zadorov has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game versus the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Zadorov has zero points on the power play.
  • Zadorov's shooting percentage is 3.7%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have conceded 57 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Zadorov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:24 Away W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:26 Home L 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:41 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 20:30 Away W 2-1
11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:33 Away L 5-4 SO
11/7/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:26 Home W 4-2
11/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 17:15 Away W 6-3
10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:25 Away L 5-2
10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:19 Home L 3-0

Flames vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

