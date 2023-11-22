The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest versus the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Nikolai Knyzhov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nikolai Knyzhov score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Knyzhov stats and insights

Knyzhov is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

Knyzhov has zero points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Knyzhov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:28 Away L 4-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:00 Home L 10-2 10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:12 Away L 3-0 10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:05 Away L 6-0 10/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:58 Away L 3-1 10/21/2023 Predators 1 0 1 19:52 Away L 5-1 10/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:45 Home L 3-1 10/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:53 Home L 6-3 10/14/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:40 Home L 2-1 SO

Sharks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

