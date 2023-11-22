Will Nikolai Knyzhov Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 22?
The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest versus the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Nikolai Knyzhov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Nikolai Knyzhov score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Knyzhov stats and insights
- Knyzhov is yet to score through nine games this season.
- He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.
- Knyzhov has zero points on the power play.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Knyzhov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:00
|Home
|L 10-2
|10/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:12
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Away
|L 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|19:52
|Away
|L 5-1
|10/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|21:45
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:53
|Home
|L 6-3
|10/14/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
Sharks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
