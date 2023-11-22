The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest versus the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Nikolai Knyzhov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nikolai Knyzhov score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Knyzhov stats and insights

  • Knyzhov is yet to score through nine games this season.
  • He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.
  • Knyzhov has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knyzhov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:28 Away L 4-1
11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:00 Home L 10-2
10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:12 Away L 3-0
10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:05 Away L 6-0
10/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:58 Away L 3-1
10/21/2023 Predators 1 0 1 19:52 Away L 5-1
10/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:45 Home L 3-1
10/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:53 Home L 6-3
10/14/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:40 Home L 2-1 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.