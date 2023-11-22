Noah Dobson and the New York Islanders will meet the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at UBS Arena. Looking to wager on Dobson's props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Noah Dobson vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Islanders vs Flyers Game Info

Dobson Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Dobson has averaged 24:36 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Dobson has a goal in six of 17 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Dobson has a point in 12 games this season (out of 17), including multiple points three times.

Dobson has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 17 games played, including multiple assists once.

Dobson has an implied probability of 54.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Dobson has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Dobson Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 52 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +8.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 17 Games 4 15 Points 4 6 Goals 1 9 Assists 3

