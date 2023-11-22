Noah Dobson Game Preview: Islanders vs. Flyers - November 22
Noah Dobson and the New York Islanders will meet the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at UBS Arena. Looking to wager on Dobson's props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Noah Dobson vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Islanders vs Flyers Game Info
|Islanders vs Flyers Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs Flyers Prediction
|Islanders vs Flyers Betting Trends & Stats
|Islanders vs Flyers Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Dobson Season Stats Insights
- In 17 games this season, Dobson has averaged 24:36 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.
- Dobson has a goal in six of 17 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Dobson has a point in 12 games this season (out of 17), including multiple points three times.
- Dobson has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 17 games played, including multiple assists once.
- Dobson has an implied probability of 54.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- Dobson has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Dobson Stats vs. the Flyers
- The Flyers are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 52 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
- The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +8.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Philadelphia
|17
|Games
|4
|15
|Points
|4
|6
|Goals
|1
|9
|Assists
|3
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.