Will Noah Hanifin Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 22?
On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames match up against the Nashville Predators. Is Noah Hanifin going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Noah Hanifin score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Hanifin stats and insights
- In three of 18 games this season, Hanifin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken one shot in one game versus the Predators this season, and has scored one goal.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- Hanifin averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Hanifin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|22:32
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|22:50
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|21:08
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|24:29
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|22:14
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|22:58
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|20:09
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|19:11
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|23:54
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|26:11
|Away
|L 5-2
Flames vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
