On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames match up against the Nashville Predators. Is Noah Hanifin going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Noah Hanifin score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hanifin stats and insights

In three of 18 games this season, Hanifin has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Predators this season, and has scored one goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

Hanifin averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hanifin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 22:32 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 22:50 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 21:08 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 24:29 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:14 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:58 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 1 1 0 20:09 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 19:11 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:54 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 26:11 Away L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.