On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames match up against the Nashville Predators. Is Noah Hanifin going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Noah Hanifin score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hanifin stats and insights

  • In three of 18 games this season, Hanifin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken one shot in one game versus the Predators this season, and has scored one goal.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
  • Hanifin averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hanifin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 22:32 Away W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 22:50 Home L 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 21:08 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 24:29 Away W 2-1
11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:14 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:58 Away L 5-4 SO
11/7/2023 Predators 1 1 0 20:09 Home W 4-2
11/4/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 19:11 Away W 6-3
11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:54 Home L 4-3
10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 26:11 Away L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.