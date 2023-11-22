The Calgary Flames, Noah Hanifin included, will meet the Nashville Predators on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Hanifin in that upcoming Flames-Predators matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Noah Hanifin vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Hanifin Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Hanifin has a plus-minus of -6, while averaging 22:44 on the ice per game.

In three of 18 games this year, Hanifin has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Hanifin has registered a point in a game eight times this year out of 18 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In five of 18 games this season, Hanifin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Hanifin's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.

Hanifin has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hanifin Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 57 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 18 Games 4 9 Points 1 3 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

