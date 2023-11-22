The New York Islanders' upcoming contest versus the Philadelphia Flyers is slated for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Oliver Wahlstrom score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Oliver Wahlstrom score a goal against the Flyers?

Wahlstrom stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Wahlstrom scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.

Wahlstrom has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Wahlstrom's shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers are conceding 52 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Wahlstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:40 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:31 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:36 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:14 Away L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:54 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 1 1 0 13:32 Home L 4-2 10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:03 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:51 Away W 2-0 10/26/2023 Senators 0 0 0 6:57 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:12 Home L 7-4

Islanders vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

